Tamworth reinswoman Caitlin McElhinney was "doing the teal thing" at the Tamworth harness meeting on Thursday afternoon. McElhinney, driving in her teal pants in support of the WomenCan Team Teal Campaign, which raises awareness and much-needed funds for women with ovarian cancer, produced a driving double. "I love being able to raise the money for a great campaign. "I'm more than happy to be part of the campaign," McElhinney said. READ ALSO: In driving the double the 20-year old raised $6000 towards the campaign with Harness Racing NSW donating $200 and the Tamworth Harness Racing Club an additional $100 for each win. McElhinney picked up her first win with Wotnow Swanee, who she also trains and part-owns along with family friend Neil Shaw, in the Eco Energy & Solar Solutions Pace. With the perfect front row draw of the one barrier, the six-year-old Ifyouhadyourluck gelding went straight to the lead. "I knew he could hold that field easy but I wasn't sure if he could get the job done but it was a good result in the end," McElhinney said. "It has been quite a while since he (Wotnow Swanee) has drawn the front row and he likes to lead and dictate the terms." "I am proud of the horse for winning," she added. Wotnow Swanee had a 3.6m win over In The Paper (Chris Shepherdson) in a tidy mile rate of 1.58 for the 1609m, with Sahara Jewel (Murray Sullivan) 1.1m away third An outside drive for Quirindi trainer Ron Neal then saw Balboa Shannon greet the judge in the Multiquip Poultry Pace. "Ronnie had the plan to come out of the gate quick but I wasn't expecting that quick," said McElhinney with Balboa Shannon commencing from the four barrier and heading straight to the lead. Paying $5.50 to the faithful punter Balboa Shannon had a 1.2m win over $3.40 race favourite Mythos (Blake Hughes). Manly Boy (Dean Chapple) was another 15.6m away third. "He (Balboa Shannon) was really revved up and I couldn't really hold him for much longer. I saw Mythos coming so I went at the 600 mark," McElhinney said. "My horse fought on well and did a great job." The meeting had a thriller in the opening race when Sawyers Gully trainer Stacie Elliott reaped the rewards of her efforts in training the trifecta. The Tooth Fairy - driven by Bevan Pringle and paying $17.00 for the win had a 2.50m win over stablemates Lasseter Shannon (Jake Hughes) and Itzexceptional (Brad Elder), who was 1.8m away third.

