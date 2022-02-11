New England: Westpac Rescue Helicopter transfer to Gold Coast University Hospital
A man has been seriously injured after he fell more than 3 metres from a balcony on Thursday night.
At around 8pm, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to a home in Glen Innes by the New South Wales Ambulance following reports a person had fallen from a balcony and was unconscious.
NSW Ambulance paramedics carried out initial treatment on the 49-year-old male who had fallen nearly 4 metres from a balcony at his residence.
Read also:
The Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team assisted paramedics upon their arrival.
They stabilised the man before being airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment.
He is in a serious condition, suffering head and chest injuries.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark northerndailyleader.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News