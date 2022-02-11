news, latest-news,

The Nathaniel Follington who takes the field for the Tigers against the Central Coast Roosters at Singleton on Saturday will be the best version of him to date. At age 16, the under-18 lock is in the midst of a sustained effort to excel in life, in general, and on the footy field, specifically. Early into year 11 at Farrer, he has never been happier. Read more: "Everything's, like, coming good at the moment with family and sport and stuff like that," the Tamworth teen said. The good fortune Follington is currently enjoying has not materalised by chance. When asked to describe himself in three words, he chose only one: hard-working. "It's something I've worked on over the years," he said of his work ethic. Follington considers as his greatest achievement in life his success in elevating his game to where he was chosen in the Tigers' under-16 side last year and now their under-18 outfit. "I went from not taking it [rugby league] that seriously when I was younger, to now it's, like, become a bigger thing." "We'll see where I end up, I guess," he added, when asked if he harbours NRL ambitions. It would appear that Follington does not want to get ahead of himself. First things first: the Laurie Daley Cup and Saturday's matchup with the Roosters. And then a bid to add to his two First XIII games at Farrer. "I'm feeling good with what footy's coming up." Follington kept his Tigers starting spot after a 34-28 round one loss to the North Coast at Wauchope. "I feel like I done my job in the middle," he said of his performance against the North Coast. The Tigers, he continued, had "a pretty good bond". Greater Northern will confront a Central Coast team who thumped the Knights 22-0 in the opening round. In the earlier game at Singleton on Saturday, the under-16 Tigers will look to make it two straight wins to start the Andrew Johns Cup. They play a Roosters side who beat the Knights 28-6 in round one. GREATER NORTHERN UNDER-18s: 1 Riley Pennell, 2 Lewis Hippi, 3 Joash Boney, 4 Corben Hampstead, 5 Jordan Whillock, 6 Kaleb Hope, 7 Callum Dowell, 8 Jake Clydesdale, Junuh Warden, 10 Jack Grob, 11 Logan Spinks, 12 Billy Youman, 13 Nathaniel Follington, 14 Jacob Whitehill, 15 Mitchell Cox, 16 Brady Roser, 17 Jasper Thistle. Coach: Darryl Rando. GREATER NORTHERN UNDER-16s: 1. Cooper Meldrum, 2. Charlie Merrick, 3. Samuel Carr, 4. Oscar Atkin, 5. Ryan Jurkans, 6. Brodie Campbell, 7. Jordan Hamlin, 8. Campbell Munn, 9. Archie Dowden, 10. Rory Barry, 11. Dylan Keane, 12. Zane Groves, 13. Jack Foley, 14. Jackson Smith, 15. Nicholas Driscoll, 16. Isaac Adamthwaite, 17. Sebastian Sykes. Coach: Brett Jarrett.

