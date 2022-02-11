news, latest-news,

Friday Feb 11, 2022 TAMWORTH RACE DAY FULL TAB MEETING Tamworth Jockey Club Britten Rd, Tamworth www.tamworthjockeyclub.com.au @_TJC PH: (02) 6765 9387 gm@tamworthjockeyclub.com.au 1st Race @ 1.15pm *Track Good 4 but possible downgrade & Rail out +3m from 1200m to WP & True the Remainder: *ALL races carry a BOBS Silver Bonus up to $9625.00 *RACE 1 @ 1.15pm VALE - JOHNNY HINE & DANNY FRAHM MAIDEN PLATE (1600m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim: Top Selection: 10. MY GEM ($9.00 - $10.00) Each Way - My Early Rating: $5.10 - Home track 4YO mare whose form is better than what is reads, and significantly winkers replace blinkers. Carries only 55.5kg after the claim and drawn to sit right behind the speed Dangers: 5. Gulf Of Tomini & 12. Kanika BET PLAN: My Gem Each Way & Exacta 5,10,12 *RACE 2 @ 1.50pm ADVANCED INLAND SECURITY 3YO MAIDEN PLATE (1000m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim: Top Selection: 11. STAR SHILLING ($3.50 - $3.75) to WIN - My Early Rating: $2.38 - Star Witness filly who stuck on well leading first-up at Scone off a six month break, and with added fitness & significant gear changes here can strike from a good gate Dangers: 4. Askebar & 13. Wakatipu BET PLAN: Star Shilling to WIN *RACE 3 @ 2.25pm AUSTRALIAN BLOODSTOCK MAIDEN HCP (1400m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim: Top Selection: 1. THE MYSTERY GUY ($1.90 - $2.00) to WIN - My Early Rating: $1.72 - Rates a good thing here after flashing home to beat all but the winner resuming at Scone. Was $6.00 into $4.20 that day in a deeper maiden & only needs to slot in for cover from the wider draw to care of a very ordinary field Dangers: Doubt there are any BET PLAN: The Mystery Guy to WIN & Trifecta: 1/4,8,12/4,8,12 *RACE 4 @ 3.05pm BAXTER BOOTS & SHOES MAIDEN PLATE (1200m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim: Top Selection: 13. LAN KWAI FONG ($4.00 - $4.10) to WIN - My Early Rating: $2.45 - Strong & progressive local filly who has really attacked the line late in two runs this prep, without a lot of luck. Will again drift back from the wide gate, but with blinkers replacing winkers only needs a clear crack at them from the 350m Dangers: 7. Croatian Madame & 9. Indiana Falls BET PLAN: Lan Kwai Fong to WIN & Trifecta: 7,13/5,6,7,9,13/5,6,7,9.13 *RACE 5 @ 3.40pm CANNON COHEN & ASSOCIATES CLASS 3 HCP (1000m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim: Top Selection: 1. BIGGER THAN THORN ($5.00 - $6.00) to WIN - My Early Rating: $3.35 - Keen on this lightly raced Coffs five-year-old resuming. Has been fitted with a nice forward trial and two of his three career wins from only 16 starts have come fresh Dangers: 2. Ranuncula; 4. Time To Target & 5. Mr Cruise BET PLAN: Bigger Than Thorn to WIN & Box Trifecta: 1,2,4,5 *RACE 6 @ 4.20pm WIN NETWORK BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1600m) - Mi9n Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim: Top Selection: 2. ENDORPHINS ($4.15 - $4.25) to WIN - My Early Rating: $2.74 - Good class provincial mare who returned with a strong closing effort over 1500m in heavy ground against better opposition. Draws to get ideal cover around midfield and boasts the superior turn of foot Dangers: 1. Rumberella; 6. Full Press & 10. Kingstar Bullet BET PLAN: Endorphins to WIN *RACE 7 @ 4.55pm CALLCOTT REFRIGERATION & AIR CONDITIONING CLASS 1 HCP (1400m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim: Top Selection: 4. ZOFFANY'S GAZE ($4.60 - $4.85) Each Way - My Early Rating: $3.40 - Home track five-year-old having only his third start. Bolted in a maiden on New Year's Day before making up good late ground when ridden quieter two weeks ago. This is tougher, but he drops 2.5kg and gets out to an ideal profile distance Dangers: 2. Buffet Buster & 5. Pendleton BET PLAN: Zoffany's Gaze to WIN *RACE 8 @ 5.35pm CARPET ONE TAMWORTH CLASS 2 HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim: Top Selection: 4. PHOTOGENIC ($6.00 - $7.00) Each Way - My Early Rating: $3.95 - Like this progressive More Than Ready five-year-old second-up off a 10 month break. Worked home late in a handy BM 58 at Armidale, and can settle a touch closer here over 100m further and dropping a significant 3kg in weight Dangers: 1. Macleay; 3. Eclair Sunrise & 5. Bahahaa BET PLAN: Photogenic Each Way **My BEST EARLY BETS: R4 13. LAN KWAI FONG** R6 2. ENDORPHINS* **My BEST EARLY VALUE: R5 1. BIGGER THAN THORN* R8 4. PHOTOGENIC** **My BEST EARLY EXOTICS: R4: Trifecta: 7,13/5,6,7,9,13/5,6,7,9,13 GOOD LUCK @NeilEvansmail TERRIFIC TAMWORTH RACING Next Meeting: Monday Feb 21, 2022

