news, latest-news,

THE DEMAND for wild life carers has sky rocketed with more and more animals being injured on local roads. With lockdowns lifting the increase in road traffic has contributed to more birds, kangaroos, reptiles and koalas needing care due to car collisions. To help fill the void Tamworth TAFE animal studies head teacher Christine McKinnon said the TAFE was providing practical hands-on courses to get students ready to help out. "It is important that students learn the fundamentals of caring for animals in real situations," she said. Ms McKinnon said while there's many people out there that try their best to care for injured animals they find on the road, it was important to train people properly to avoid any further injury to the animals or carers. READ ALSO: "People want to do the right thing, but they don't know how to do it," she said. "We need more people out there who know how to care for them, how to rescue them and how to rehab them." Animal studies student Kimberley Halse said TAFE had provided her with equipment and resources that were "as close as you'll get to the real thing". With birds making up a large portion of injured animals in Tamworth, last semester Ms Halse took part in a bird protection subject where she learnt how to handle, care for and administer medication, which she said would come in handy if she ever saw one injured on the road. The animal studies course prepares students for jobs as wildlife carers, animal shelter and zoo attendants, vet nurses and pet groomers. But even if you're not interested in a career in the animal industry, Ms Halse encouraged everyone to look into the course to learn the basics in handling and caring for animals. "That's the biggest takeaway from this course," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/b6c7c2e5-a25b-40b5-8da6-a7bf25821c87.jpg/r0_226_5303_3222_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg