THE wave of optimism that swept across the state at the beginning of the year was stopped in its tracks by Omicron and further restrictions, but local businesses have shown they still have hope. The Leader asked pub and club owners across Tamworth and Gunnedah to talk about what they thought life would look like in six months' time, and the optimism, however restrained, shone through. Luke fielding is director of The Press, Tamworth's solitary underground bar, which until COVID hit had been run as a 'prohibition-style' outlet, relying on word of mouth and not advertising. Obviously that style was not sustainable during COVID when customers came at a premium, but Mr Fielding is hoping the club can regain its patrons and its identity some time soon. "I would love to be very optimistic, I'm an optimistic person and I think with time it's going to get better, I think confidence is slightly returning," he said. "I've noticed in the last few weeks, particularly here, sales are increasing, still not to the levels they were pre-COVID or pre the latest lockdown, but optimistically speaking I think the next six months will be better." He said the government's actions, at both a state and federal level, will have an impact on that. Their decisions, along with the messaging of some media outlets, will dictate how people feel about getting out and learning to live in a COVID-normal world. "It all relies on the restrictions, if they keeping putting restrictions on then it scares the community, it doesn't give them confidence," he said. "At some point we need to move on and at some point we need to get back to normal, and restrictions need to move and go." However, Mr Fielding said he does understand it can be difficult for the government to commit to the abolishment of restrictions, with the borders opening up and the potential for new strains to emerge. He said maintaining the safety of the public still has to be a priority, which is why further relaxing, or getting rid of isolation laws can be tricky. The isolation rules have wreaked havoc for many businesses throughout the region, including the Gunnedah Hotel. Manager Kyra Seton said the availability, and cost, of rapid antigen tests (RATs) has been an issue. READ ALSO: "It is hard. I feel like hospitality is a bit looked over in that sense because we don't get them provided to us by areas, it's still hard just trying to get RATs," she said. "I understand the precautions with removing isolation laws, but I also think at the moment it's not sustainable at all." In terms of what Ms Seton hopes life looks like in six months, she painted a picture of a happy, cheerful, musical and mask-free world once more. "Masks is a big one, I'd love it to be masks-free. Iit takes an extra person to go around and make sure everyone is wearing their mask and abiding by that," she said. "The vibe of the place is a lot different with all of these restrictions in place, I'd love to see live music, people dancing and singing, and that's what it was like for those few weeks we had lessened restrictions." Tamworth MP, Minister for Hospitality and Splashpool base player Kevin Anderson is also keen for live music to come back, and said he expects a sense of normality to return as early as late February, when restrictions are set to end. He is cautious about making predictions too far ahead, and didn't go as far as to say the government wouldn't reintroduce restrictions if deemed necessary, but remains adamant people need to learn to live with COVID. "It's very difficult to crystal ball or predict what the next six months will look like, for me as hospitality minister looking after pubs, clubs, hotels and that sector, it's working on a daily basis to make sure they can keep the lights on," he said. "We're going to continue to work with them to see what we need to do to support them. "What I'm dealing with is the here and now. I believe we are managing where we're at, I believe we do have to learn to live with the current conditions that we're in, and I'm certainly encouraging a normal way of life."

