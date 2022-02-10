news, latest-news,

THE WESTPAC Rescue Helicopter ball has been called off for the third year in a row due to COVID-19 concerns. The event which was set to be held on March 26 at the Oxley Lookout was cancelled on Thursday due to public health orders and low ticket sales. Event organiser Jeff Galbraith said his "hands were tied" and it was disappointing to make the announcement. "The main reason is the public health order around singing and dancing which defeats the purpose of a ball," Mr Galbraith said. "There's still a hesitancy from the public to get out and socialise. "Our ticket sales just weren't where we needed them." READ ALSO: Mr Galbraith said the night of glitz and glamour would have been the perfect chance for the community to feel a sense of normality again. "It's one of the feature social events of the year." Mr Galbraith said he was confident the ball would be able to run in the second half of this year. Ticket holders will have the option to refund their ticket or keep it to secure their seat for when the ball returns.

