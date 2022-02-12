community,

GOMEROI women have a day of empowerment, connection and mindfulness to look forward to when International Women's Day rolls around. Bumbira Art and Culture Program will host a day on country for First Nations women to come together. Event organiser Krystle Lamb said women hold a significant position in Gomeroi culture, which she was excited to celebrate. "We are known as a matriarchal culture, our women, they're the ones who make our decisions, they're the ones who empower and teach," she said. A full day of culture and inspiration is planned at Trelawny Station with eco dying, deep inner listening, mindfulness and skirt and soap making on the schedule. READ ALSO: By giving women a safe space to practice their culture empowers them to own it, be proud of it and share their knowledge, Ms Lamb said. "If they feel good about themselves it just flows, it echoes, it vibrates out to the rest of the family and the rest of the community." A photography exhibition showcasing inspiring First Nations women will open on Monday March 8, to celebrate women who have been nominated by their friends or family and to display cultural art work. While there's an array of activities on offer, Ms Lamb said each one would build self love and awareness to bring inner strength. "Women are just so flat out, we often like to bite of more than we can chew," she said. "By listening and really digging within... it creates that sort of mindfulness which we can always go back to. "We can always have that special skill that we know how to connect with what we are." This is the second year the event has been held, after Bumbira received positive responses from participants on International Women's Day in 2021. Last year women travelled from Narrabri and Quirindi to be part of the special event. "The feedback we got was it was just an amazing place to connect with women," Ms Lamb said. This year's installment starts at 10am at Trelawny Station, on Tuesday March 8. Live entertainment, childcare, food and drinks will also be provided on the day. With numbers capped at 100 women, Ms Lamb said registration was essential. For more information, or to register for the event, visit the Bumbira Art and Culture Program Facebook page, or call the centre on 6766 9028.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/226e5458-ee48-4b82-a881-eb11ec04291d.jpg/r12_325_4865_3067_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg