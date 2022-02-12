coronavirus,

TAMWORTH businesses may be in for a long period of penny-pinching even when shopping and spending returns to normal, according to a local financial firm. Experts at Bell Partners Wealth Creation said many outlets will take months to get their cash flow back to desired levels. On top of that, supply chain issues are expected to continue for most of 2022, which will put further financial strain on many retailers. "What we're looking at is another six to 12 months of cash flow issues depending on the type of businesses they're in," director and financial planner at Bell Partners Trent Balderston said. "If you're in retail, or construction, or anything where you're putting components together to build a finished product, you're going to have issues with not being able to get stock." He said the situation isn't ideal for many businesses, who are now struggling with a lack of product while relying on little cash reserves. A lack of reserves and available up-front cash is also putting them further behind in the race for parts, according to Bell Partners managing partner Matthew Sweeney. "What we're seeing is businesses now have to look at making sure they've got funds available for supply chain problems," he said. READ ALSO: "We're seeing a huge issue coming through from clients where they normally would've just gone online, or phoned up their suppliers and put in an order, but now businesses are making a phone call and finding out the product they'd been buying for years and years and years is either not available, or in short supply. "It's really only [available to] those businesses that can pay in advance, or pay a premium to get it." Unlike during the peak of the pandemic, access to government financial support is also harder to come by, with criteria becoming much stricter and, according to Mr Sweeney, more complicated to apply for. This is leaving many businesses to fend for themselves with their limited cash flow and reserves, knowing they could be one disaster away from finding themselves in a financial black hole. Mr Balderston said there is hope on the horizon though, with the Country Music Festival set to have a major impact, if it goes ahead at full scale. "For your pubs and your clubs and your cafes, they're having more cash flow issues at the moment just because there's not the free movement of people," he said. "But for them, if we can get to April and get the festival on and get some cash flowing around in those service industries, that will make a big difference for them trying to get out of COVID." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

