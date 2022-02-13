news, latest-news,

The lessons of the darkest days of humanity inspired a Farrer student to win one of the state's most sort-after writing awards. Year 11 English student Joseph Anderson didn't even realise what it meant to receive a highly commended and the first in state medal for last year's International Competitions and Assessments for Schools (ICAS) writing competition. "When I first got it at presentation day I didn't know at all what it was," he said. "And then I sat down, I opened the parcel it came in, saw what it was about, looked up on the internet what it was and then I was like 'wow this is a pretty big award'." READ MORE: The ICAS exam presented him with a knotty ethical quandary: ''Is it ever okay to lie?' By coincidence, he'd been studying about the rise and fall of the infamous Nazi Party in Germany in the 30s and 40s at the time. He also used Australian wartime propaganda as an example. He took the standpoint that it's never okay to lie, illustrating the point by showing how the fascist party used advanced propaganda techniques and mass media to rally mass support behind a brutal and anti-Semitic policy of war and mass murder. "I just showed that even if lies seemingly benefit a certain party it always comes back to negatively impact another party," he said Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School English teacher and instructional leader David Barbara said it was about more than just nice words, it was about his understanding of a complicated ethical question. "It's not just about literacy, it's also about logic and critical thinking and values and ethics and being able to communicate across a range of different mediums," he said. "Basically being an agile, flexible, smart communicator, is what English is all about. "It's also about the values that underpin those communications." The International Competitions and Assessments for Schools is an independent evaluations of students' skills and knowledge conducted by the University of New South Wales. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.messenger/9c2215e2-09bf-4e19-964c-c07e9e393085.jpg/r0_102_5257_3072_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg