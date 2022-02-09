news, latest-news,

TEXTBOOKS down and goggles on - students are back at school, which means swimming carnivals are returning to local pools. Tamworth Public School students revelled in the chance to get back in the water at Tamworth Swimming Pool on Wednesday, after three years of disrupted carnivals. Deputy principal Kevin Squires said it was fantastic to see the school getting back to some level of normality. "The kids love it - it's great that we can have this event still, that they can compete and have a bit of fun," he said. "It's sort of a right of passage, especially as a Year 6 student moving on to Year 7." With COVID precautions still in place, Wednesday's swimming carnival was for competitive swimmers only, with a whole-school carnival planned for later in the school year. "At the end of the year, when hopefully things are a little bit back to normal, we will have a proper swimming carnival with novelties, shorter races and make it a bit more inclusive for the whole school, years 3 to 6," Mr Squires said. READ ALSO: Kids hit the pool to compete in 50m freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and individual medley, and those who placed first, second or third will compete at the Tamworth Zone Swimming Carnival next week. Mr Squires said it's been a tough few years for schools planning carnivals, with not just COVID impacting preparations, but the drought also. "Carnivals like this were impacted massively last year, last year we didn't have parents," he said. "This year we've allowed one spectator per family because we still have to try and distance people and not have too many spectators. "It has been a massive impact, because to be honest we haven't had a normal swimming carnival since 2019 because 2020 was the drought, we only had one pool in Tamworth so that affected us and then two years of COVID." While students were busy lapping up the event and the perfect conditions poolside, Mr Squires said there was a lot of work happening behind the scenes to make days like today possible in a safe way given the current COVID environment. "With the COVID impact at schools we try and make it as normal as possible with the kids, we don't want them to feel that there's an impact on them," he said.

