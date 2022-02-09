news, latest-news,

A women in her 40s has miraculously escaped serious injury after being trapped, after her car rolled down an embankment off the New England highway. A spokesperson for Ambulance NSW said they were called to the accident near Goonoo Goonoo Road, about 20 kilometres south of Tamworth, at about 8am. Five ambulance crews arrived to find the driver, a women in her 40s, trapped in the vehicle. Teams from Fire and Rescue NSW helped paramedics rescue her from the car. She was the vehicle's only occupant. The woman taken to hospital by road ambulance, reportedly suffering from chest and back pain. She was assessed as being in a stable condition by paramedics. The NSW ambulance spokesperson said it was a lucky escape for the woman.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.messenger/1fb1df90-aeeb-4f98-9570-1be79b13cd27.jpg/r13_272_5078_3134_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg