TWO children have been seriously injured in separate crashes in the state's north. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter rushed to the scene of a single vehicle rollover late on Tuesday afternoon after reports a seven-year-old boy had been ejected from a vehicle south-east of Armidale. The child was thrown from the vehicle when it rolled several times. Local NSW Ambulance paramedics and emergency services arrived first on scene to treat the little boy and two other occupants of the vehicle before the chopper and critical care medical team arrived. The boy was stabilised before being flown to Tamworth hospital for further medical treatment and observation, while the two other passengers were treated for minor injuries and taken to Armidale hospital. Read also: Hours later, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to Glen Innes following reports a 10-year-old boy had suffered possible spinal injuries after he fell from his motorbike earlier in the afternoon. Paramedics arrived to treat the child before he was taken to Glen Innes airport where he was met by chopper crews. The child was treated and stabilised by the critical care medical team, before he was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with injuries to his ribs and back.

