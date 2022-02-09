news, latest-news,

Gunnedah's historic railway station will become more accessible over the next six months as a $1.36 million-upgrade is carried out. Changes will include changes to the waiting room and ticket counter, tactile indicators and upgraded platform seating on the platform, marked drop-off zone, paved forecourt area, and ambulant toilets. READ ALSO: Do you remember when the Queen visited Tamworth? The work started this week and will continue over the next six months as part of the NSW Government's Transport Access Program. "These upgrades will make it easier for everyone to access public transport services including people with a disability, people with mobility aids, parents or carers with prams and travellers with luggage," Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said. "It's all part of our vision to make public transport a first-choice option for people living in the bush and build a safer, stronger regional NSW." Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the station would remain open and operational throughout the construction, which will be seven days a week from 7am to 6pm, including public holidays. "New features will include a family accessible toilet and ambulant toilet, a Boarding Assistance Zone, accessible parking spaces, zones for taxis and a formalised bus stop zone. Plus, private vehicles will soon be able to easily pick up and drop off passengers with a dedicated kiss and ride zone," Mr Anderson said. There have been a number of changes at the station over the past few years - gardens were established in 2018, and the public address (PA) system was upgraded in 2019. Gunnedah's railway station celebrated its 140th birthday in 2019. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

