BUSINESSES and community groups in Liverpool Plains have been encouraged to get creative to show off what they love about the shire. The Liverpool Plains Business Chamber and Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) have joined forces to launch a photography and short film competition. Photographer, videographer and business chamber committee member Sally Alden said the theme 'What's great about the Liverpool Plains!' was all about injecting some optimism back into the air. "The impacts of COVID on top of drought, mice and flood has been horrendous for small businesses," Ms Alden said. READ ALSO: "It's about anything to help promote and connect our community with businesses and how amazing they are." Any business, community group, photographer or videographer with an Australian Business Number (ABN) is welcome to enter a digital photograph or short film for the competition. "Think of our local characters, those special moments, the funny times, the challenging times, those moments and characters are made for photographs and films," Ms Alden said. "It's about celebrating the good, the bad, the ugly and the beautiful. There are no limits on creativity, with anything from animation to films in a foreign language accepted. "It could be a personal story, it could be a sad story, it could be a joyous story," Ms Alden said. "It's open to everyone's interpretation." LPSC mayor Doug Hawkins said he anticipated a tough competition with a wide variety of talented and creative people in the community. The entries will go before a panel of judges, and public screenings will be held at Werris Creek on March 29 and Quirindi on March 30. "The actual screening itself will be a celebration," Ms Alden said. Families and business people will be brought together for a night in front of the big screen accompanied by a sausage sizzle and activities for kids, the winner of the competition will also be announced. Entries close on March 18, for more information visit www.liverpoolplains.nsw.gov.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

