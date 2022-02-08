community,

WELCOME back to the coalface of democracy with another edition of the Leader's live coverage of tonight's Tamworth Regional Council meeting. A short but sweet agenda tonight, with councillors to decide on who will rule which community committees - and those that will be slashed or moved into other areas. The council will also look at the minutes of the Tamworth Regional Youth Council, which has appointed its own mayor, Cr Calli Nagle, deputy mayor Cr Jack Lyon and secretary Cr Chloe-Lee Opie. It's all part of a push to better engage with the region's youth, by keeping the adult councillors across the issues affecting young people and the projects they want to see actioned. There's an interesting development in closed council, as the Department of Regional NSW approaches Tamworth with a mysterious 'pilot program'. Please give the live blog a moment to load below:

