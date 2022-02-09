Makeup lighting: Tips and tricks

This is sponsored content for Lighting Style.
Whether you are just going out for a stroll, or looking forward to a killer night out, the way to make sure you look your very best is to ensure your makeup lights are set up correctly.
How do you do that? Here are our ten top tips and tricks.
1 Use diffuse lighting
While lighting around the mirror should provide the primary illumination, you should also layer the lighting by having your ceiling lights on at the same time. This will help you create a more natural look.
2 Lights around the mirror
To avoid distorting shadows, the absolute minimal makeup lighting required is a row of lights at the top and both sides of the mirror.
3 Ring is ideal
The ideal makeup light is an unbroken ring of illumination around a circular mirror.
4 High Colour Rendering Index
The Colour Rendering Index (CRI for short) of a light (or a light globe) measures how well that light reproduces colours compared to natural sunlight. If you can, use lights that have a CRI of 90 and above.
5 Avoid fluorescents
Fluorescent lights cast unnatural illumination. You want to reproduce the actual light your face will show under as much as possible, so definitely avoid fluorescent makeup lights.
6 Place your face centrally
When looking at the mirror, make sure your face is exactly central to the lights. If your face is too high or too low, this will create shadows and harsh glows, which will corrupt the makeup process. The most illuminated section of the mirror should be at eye level.
7 Too much is better than too little
For applying makeup, light that is too bright is definitely better than not bright enough.
8 Avoid warm white
Warm white light is slightly yellow and so will not provide the sharp clarity needed for precise makeup. Instead, use cool white light.
9 Avoid pink light
Rose-coloured light will tend to show your face as too flawless, hiding the imperfections. As a result, you may miss some important areas.
10 Good distance from the mirror
Hold your face a reasonable distance from the mirror. If you are too close, you will see every tiny imperfection and overcompensate.
For the largest range of makeup lights in Australia, with thousands of products, see Lighting Style.
This is sponsored content for Lighting Style.