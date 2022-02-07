news, latest-news,

A TAMWORTH man accused of being involved in the mugging of an elderly priest, stealing a car and a spate of robberies will remain behind bars until April. Trae Reid, 20, faced 14 charges in Newcastle Local Court on Monday after he was arrested in a police sting across Tamworth, Newcastle and the Hunter. Reid is charged with taking and driving conveyance without consent of the owner; four counts of robbery armed with an offensive weapon; two counts of being carried in conveyance without consent of the owner and two counts of breaking and entering a dwelling with intent to steal. He is also charged with two counts of aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence; aggravated break and enter; aggravated robbery with wounding and breaking and entering a house stealing under $60,000. He is yet to enter pleas. Read also: Magistrate Caleb Franklin ordered that the brief of evidence be served on Reid's lawyers by April 7. Reid did not make an application for bail and it was formally refused. He was one of five men arrested on Friday in a series of raids across Tamworth and the Hunter, who police allege are responsible for a crime spree that included a number of violent robberies. Reid was denied bail last week, after the Acting Registrar decided he posed an unacceptable risk of endangering the safety of others, failing to appear in court or committing a serious offence.

