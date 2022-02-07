news, latest-news,

THIS home presents a limited opportunity to secure one of North Tamworth's best kept secrets. 86 Marius Street is not just full of original federation character and features, it's also conveniently positioned within a 10-minute walk to the Base Hospital and only a five-minute walk to Northgate Shopping Centre. The home is beautifully preserved. It boasts pressed metal ceilings and cornices in perfect condition, along with original sash windows and transom windows above the doors, all operating as new. The showcase of the home is the lounge room with picture rail and the cast-iron fireplace coupled with a timber mantle, displaying the true heritage and class of the property. Built more than 100 years ago, the original building holds historical significance with the local council to preserve what is the true meaning of a federation home and is one of the best examples you will find in the town. Adding to the history of the home is the studio at the rear which was purpose built as a business college and still features the original blackboard used for classes and adjoining powder room for students. This complete package is spread across a 588 square metre parcel of land with a 12 metre wide street frontage and runs all the way through to North Street at the rear with driveway access for off-street parking. The yard is fully fenced and offers two garden sheds, an entertaining area partially undercover and cute gardens with the customary citrus trees. Providing modern convenience for today's living is a large effective reverse cycle split-system in the loungeroom and the renovated bathroom with double size shower recess and single vanity with storage. Security grills are located on all windows of the house. This beautiful home is sure to impress those seeking classic but quality, who appreciate the heritage and class this home presents that would be willing to not just renovate but in addition continue to preserve the character the history of what this solid home presents today. Pest and building reports are available on request for buyers which support the remarkable condition of the property.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HqKfNWeMNcUiyNaZWaJHFZ/b151fdd6-9ca0-4cfa-8d76-2e476bc4ec61.jpg/r2_51_1016_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg