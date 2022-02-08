community,

SERENDIPITY has reeled in a generous donation to help cancer patients thanks to one local fishing group. The Pub Angling Club handed over a cheque worth $1289.14 on Sunday, to help improve the facilities and services for those battling breast cancer. Member of the fishing group, Sue Daly, said the decision to donate to Serendipity was made after a few of their members were touched by breast cancer and the money had been raised from last year's Christmas raffle. "The money we're getting shouldn't just be for us to go on a fishing trip," Ms Daly said. "We just want to help." READ ALSO: Serendipity president, Susan Goodwin, said the group was incredibly grateful for the donation, which would be spent in the Tamworth community. The money will go towards upgrading Inala House, the residential unit at the hospital, which houses cancer patients during their treatment. Improvements will be made to the lounge and outdoor areas and a quiet room will be established to make it feel like a "home away from home" for those undergoing treatment, Ms Goodwin said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/427e81ff-e3f4-40e5-a588-89f08c147c8b.jpg/r130_0_1068_530_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg