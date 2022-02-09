community,

THEY'VE shimmered in diamonds and now they're shining in platinum as a pair of Tamworth love birds celebrate their wedding anniversary. Today, Colin and Shirley (nee Owen) Graham will celebrate 70 years since they tied the knot at the original St Paul's Anglican Church in West Tamworth. But their love story started years before in 1949 when Colin caught Shirley's eye from across the dancefloor at her debutant ball. "I went with somebody else," Ms Graham said. Not long after they danced the night away the pair went on their first date at the Capitol Theatre. READ ALSO: Despite the couple hitting it off, they were lucky to make it to the altar after Colin almost forgot the rings, which were lost in a suitcase full of confetti thanks to his groomsmen. And if that wasn't enough, the Vicar wrote Shirley's age down wrong on their marriage certificate, which Ms Graham said she still has a laugh about to this day. But that's not the only thing Ms Graham remembers from her wedding day, it was also the first time she heard 'God Save the Queen' with Queen Elizabeth II also celebrating her platinum jubilee this month. After a honeymoon in Newcastle the newly weds returned to Tamworth and in 1955 started their own family with the arrival of their daughter Kerry, followed by their son Murray in 1957 and their second daughter Belinda in 1963. And their clan continues to grow with the couple sharing their love among 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. "We're very family orientated," Ms Graham said. It's not just their family they've invested time in over the years, the pair have also been heavily involved in the Tamworth community. Mr Graham was captain of the West Tamworth Fire Service for 25 years and they were both keen bowlers and have recently been awarded life memberships to the South Tamworth Bowling Club. "We were both president [of the bowling club] together at one point," Ms Graham said. For their platinum anniversary the couple let the Leader in on their secret to a long and happy marriage. "Give and take, be tolerant, and work at it," Ms Graham said. It was the advice her mother gave her on her wedding day, to not race home when things got tough but to work through things and never give up. The couple had hoped to mark the milestone with their family, but with many of them living in Queensland they decided to postpone the celebration due to border concerns. Instead, a nice meal and each other's company will be sure to do the trick today. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

