Information on Medicare, Centrelink and Child Support Services can be accessed on the run
Information on Medicare, Centrelink and Child Support Services will be on hand when Services Australia's Mobile Service Centre 'Blue Gum' tours the region this week.
Blue Gum will visit:
- Guyra on Monday 7 February from 9.30am to 4pm, located near Rotary Park, New England Highway
- Deepwater on Tuesday 8 February from 9.30am to 3.30pm, located near the Post Office, Young Street
- Ashford on Wednesday 9 February from 9.30am to 4pm, located adjacent to McRae Park, Duff Street
- Bundarra on Thursday 10 February from 9.30am to 4pm, near the General Store, Oliver Street
- Tingha on Friday 11 February from 9am to 3pm, located near the Town Hall, Ruby Street
Mobile Services Centres are 20 tonne trucks operated by staff from Services Australia, providing rural Australians with face-to-face service and tailored support across a broad range of topics.
Staff on board this trip through the north west will be able to help with:
- Centrelink claims
- Medicare registrations, and
- accessing online services.
Information about Department of Veterans' Affairs programs and support services will also be made available.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark northerndailyleader.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News