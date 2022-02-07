community, tourism, regional tourism, NSW, Tamworth, Tamworth Regional Counci, marketing, events

As Australians look to the regions for holidays and travel, Tamworth events can now get a helping hand from council to attract the crowds they need after two years of COVID-19 cancellations. The annual Regional Events Marketing Program offers between $100 and $5000 worth of financial and in-kind marketing support to organisers who can show their event will bring visitors and money to the Tamworth region. "The last few years have been really tough on events in our region and this is a way that we can assist event organisers to be able to market their event to maximise attendance," Tamworth Regional Council growth and prosperity director Jacqueline O'Neill said. Read also: Support might include assistance getting media coverage, social media promotion, and distribution of publicity material. Despite big overall drops in travel and tourism due to pandemic-related lockdowns and border closures, regional Australia fared much better than metropolitan areas. In 2020-2021, 68 cents of every tourism visitor dollar spent in Australia was outside capital cities, Austrade's Tourism Research Australia (TRA) found. In 2019, that was just 48 cents. According to TRA's latest Domestic Tourism Forecasts local tourism is expected to return to around its pre-pandemic level in 2022-23 and then surpass it the following year. Events must be able to exhibit and report back on the event's economic benefit to the Tamworth region, including an increase in overnight visitation, as well as demonstrate the sustainability of the event over time. Tamworth's Regional Events Marketing Program has previously supported the Great Nundle Dog Race, Australian Country Dance Festival, Grey Fergie Tractor Muster, Barraba Show, Manilla Show, Nundle Country Picnic, and the Australian Quarter Horse Association Show and Performance. To be eligible for a grant, organisers have to report back on the economic and tourism impact of their events and show the event - which must be held between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023 - can thrive in the future. Applications close on Monday March 7, 2022. For more information visit the program website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

