comment,

Kevin Anderson and I were sitting next to a Middle Eastern man in a Hong Kong bar in 1993 when a young Chinese woman approached us. Her straight black hair stopped at the arch of her back, and dazzled against a tight-fitting white top. Addressing the casually dressed Middle Easterner, the pretty woman said: "My name Ah Lam. What your name?" Stroking his long, dark beard, he said: "I'm Osmond." A short time later, I shared a joint with Osmond in the alley behind the bar. We then downed beers as he delivered jokes that had Kevin and I in stitches. He told us that after years of struggle and uncertainty, he had finally found his place in the world. "Who would have thought that the entrance to a bar on a dirty Hong Kong street was a porthole to najat [nirvana]?" he said. The drinking continued until the wee hours. Ah Lam had become unsettled by a deepening indent between Osmond's eyes. And when Kevin rang the bar bell to signal he was shouting the handful of remaining patrons, Osmond stood on the bar and mooned everyone. Years later, the stranger whose company Kevin and I enjoyed that night in that dimly lit bar - the man who called himself Osmond - would be identified to the world as Osama bin Laden. I never saw "Osmond" again, for obvious reasons. And for many years I lost contact with Kevin, but was delighted to become reacquainted with him when I moved to Tamworth in 2017. Now, Kev may be as exciting as dry toast, and as cautious as a 90-year-old driver. But on one glorious night in Honkers, when we were young men with our lives ahead of us, we partied with Osama bin Laden! Note: I use satire and fiction in commentary.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/631df690-db31-4d1f-a16f-5fba7ca84009.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg