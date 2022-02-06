news, latest-news,

SIGNIFICANT interest in this year's Nutrien Classic in Tamworth has translated into huge sales numbers, with more than $17 million being spent across the 11 days. Records toppled at the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC) with one horse, BAD IN BLACK, selling for $550,000. Nutrien Equine's Mike Rowland said he was stunned by the success of the event, which topped the previous record by $6.4 million. "It was an amazing success, that's the simple way to put it," he said. "Records have toppled consistently throughout this event, certainly it's been the largest sale that we've held in the 15 sales that have been held here in Tamworth in relation to the Classic." There were ten lots that sold for $100,000 or more, and every state except the ACT was represented at the event. Mr Rowland said it was an excellent event for sellers, and it provided a boost to Tamworth businesses which saw a share of that money. "We're certainly delighted with the results over the last few days, and it was a good shot in the arm for Tamworth at the same time," he said. READ ALSO: Seller of the half-a-million-dollar-mare, Holly Clayden of Loomberah Lodge Performance Horses, said while she knew the animal was special, she had no idea how high the bidding would go. "I have been wanting to get a foot in the door at the Nutrien Classic so I thought I'd bring my best one here to showcase what I have," she said. "She was super easy to start and sweet natured. Once nominations opened, I thought, I have this special mare - this is the one to take to the Nutrien Classic. "The result is incredible, it's surreal and hasn't really sunk in yet." Even Tamworth auctioneer Joel Fleming said he was struggling to believe what was happening. BAD IN BLACK went for more than five times the price of the next most expensive horse he'd ever sold, and he said it was an incredible moment to be part of. "It's surreal, and it was all in the ring. It got to about $350,000 and there were still three solid bidders. It was all about getting the best out of the arena," he said. "I have never sold a horse over $100,000 before so this is pretty special, it's special for Nutrien, everyone involved and the whole industry. "Sales like this raise the bar of what a good performance horse is worth, in fact, this historic sale doubled it." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

