news, latest-news,

Without Tamworth Urban Landcare Group, the riverbed in the city would look bare and be in even worse condition, but fortunately for locals the organisation and its team of volunteers show no sign of slowing down. Having tended to the riverside since 2008, they have been responsible for numerous tree planting and revegetation efforts, and they're already preparing for more of it this coming spring. At the Tamworth Urban Landcare Nursery on Sunday morning, more than a dozen volunteers arrived bright and early to begin propagating the plants. Tamworth Regional Landcare Association's Paul Moxon said the work they were doing is important, and he was thankful to have such a dedicated team of helpers. "Habitat is one of the biggest reasons we do our plantings, for fish, for birds and animals on the land," he said. "We've got some fantastic volunteers, we've got a lot of different groups at a lot of different sites, the nursery here has volunteers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays." READ ALSO: Mr Moxon believes the fact the work is quite 'light' encourages some of the older volunteers to join, although it attracts a younger audience too. He said that without the work of the numerous landcare groups around Tamworth, the city would look like a very different place. "We want to thank council for letting us use the site here, but they just don't have the resources to do the amount of work that's needed," he said. "The rivers have been in a pretty rough state so there's weed problems, there's some bare areas, there's terrible erosion happening and if we don't do it then most of it doesn't get done." The group doesn't just grow plants for the riverside though, with many also being grown for farms and projects which require shrubbery. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/a958fbfe-f95e-4c90-92d6-46bb72b790cb.JPG/r0_268_6000_3658_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg