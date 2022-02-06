news, latest-news,

A MAN has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition following a car crash in the Tamworth Square carpark on Sunday morning. Emergency service crews were called to the single-vehicle crash just before 9am, where they found a car had slammed into the wall of the carpark facing White Street. Ambulance paramedics found the man had suffered a medical condition, and he was freed from the wreckage with the help of police and fire and rescue teams. READ ALSO: He was treated at the scene and then taken to Tamworth hospital via ambulance. The accident occurred nearby the White Street entry of the carpark, but it remained open throughout the incident.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/6895989f-f74a-460f-9f5c-162816efdf26.JPG/r0_246_6000_3636_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg