The Armidale District Cricket Association (ADCA) has received $89,000 in state government funding in order to start construction of stage two of the region's only indoor cricket facility. Last year the ADCA received a $70,000 grant from the T20 World Cup Cricket Legacy Fund in order to continue the development of the indoor training facility. Read also: Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said this latest funding would complete the centre's fit-out. "In its current state, the facility can't be used to its full potential," he also said, adding that it requires male and female toilets and changing facilities so it can be accessed for major coaching clinics and development days. "This grant will provide ADCA with the full amount required to add those amenities, along with kitchen facilities and administrative space," he said. "Once complete, this facility will put Armidale on the map for cricket development, honing the skills of up-and-coming players from across northern NSW." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

