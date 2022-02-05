comment,

Barnaby Joyce's eyes darted about as he bit a thin, dry lip. His large head, a shocking red ordinarily, was severely strained and, thus, even more flushed. He resembled a constipated arachnophobiac sitting on a dunny and cut off from escape by a large spider hanging from the ceiling. He sat opposite me at my dining table, in the living room of my modest, single-storey brick home at Tamworth. He dragged hard on a ciggie, then swigged a Tooheys New stubby. We were alone. "Take it easy, mate," I said to my old friend, whom I have known since we bounced together at Armidale's Wicklow Hotel in the '80s. "How can I possibly relax?!" he snapped. "Morrison knows what I think about him." He stubbed the ciggie out in a glass ashtray. His hand shook as he flamed another one. Our nighttime meeting took place 24 hours before news broke that a private text message, sent by Barnaby almost a year ago, had been leaked. In the message he called Morrison "a hypocrite and a liar". To be sure, Barnaby had made himself another shit sandwich. However, I was surprised at just how alarmed he was. I watched, hypnotically, as a sweat bead ran down his landing-strip forehead, between his frenzied eyes, and down his objectionable nose, which at best resembles a shark head, and at worst, a penis. The bead hung on the end of the honker, wobbling as if in horror, before ending its suffering - the splat on the table snapping me out of my trance. As Barnaby gnawed on a thumbnail, I felt like telling him that calling someone a hypocrite and a liar is one of the most hypocritical things anyone can say, especially a conservative politician. But, really, what would have been the point? That busted-up mug, which looks like it had been waterlogged, sun-dried for a year and repeatedly kicked by kids, is the face of a man who has blown himself up so many times he is immune to shrapnel. I've known him for more than 30 years. He is as advertised: hard as nails. "So why are you so scared?" I asked him. "Mate, I went to Morrison's office to apologise and offer to resign. His flunky said Morrison accepted my apology, but would not accept my resignation. Morrison just stared at me with this weird blank expression. And then a freaky smile, like it was involuntary, before the flunky told me to leave. I haven't spoken to him or seen him since." "What's the problem, then? He's accepted your apology and you've kept your job. Sounds like you dodged another bullet, ya lucky bastard." Barnaby dragged the ciggie, his jaw cocking as he discharged the smoke sideways. "Mate, the problem is, he really is a complete psycho." "Seriously?" "Yes, Mark. Hell, you should know that; you hung out with him at uni. Remember when he showed up to that University of New South Wales fancy dress reunion a couple of years back wearing a faceless bear outfit. What did he tell you?" "He told me it was his new image." "And what did he call that image?" "Daddy Bear." "Daddy f**kin' Bear." Barnaby swigged the stubby, then added: "What was the purpose of ..." He shook his head. "... Daddy Bear?" "To project strength, but to also be a shoulder to cry on." "See. A complete psycho." "Hang on, Barnaby," I said. "You recently stood in front of me, wearing a koala costume with red overalls, and said you planned to unveil Keith before the next election because you, and I quote, 'just want to be loved'." "What's wrong with that? And by the way, did you pick up Keith from the dry cleaners like I asked?" "Yeah, I've got it. It's in my bedroom." "Good." He stood up. "Where're ya going?" "To put it on. It makes me feel secure." Oh ... my ... God, I thought. A short time later, Barnaby returned as Keith the Koala. And I swear on my wife's life, what happened next is true. As Barnaby sat back down, I answered a knock on the front door. At the door was a square-jawed, 40-something man in a suit and tie. He said he was from the Australian Protective Service, then added: "I'm so sorry." Out of the dark emerged Morrison like a Charlie Manson dream. He was dressed as Daddy Bear and was moving at speed. "Get out of the way, Bode!" he said, pushing me aside. Barnaby sprang up, pointed and said: "Ps-ps-psycho!" He ran for the back door but was tackled by Morrison. And the prime minister and deputy prime minister of Australia - dressed as their alter egos, Daddy Bear and Keith the Koala - rolled around on my living-room floor.

