A 20-year-old Tamworth man has been refused bail on charges related to the mugging of a 79-year-old priest, stealing a car and several robberies. Trae Reid was one of five men arrested on Friday in a series of raids in Tamworth, Newcastle and the Hunter. He was refused bail in the Tamworth Local Court on Friday on 14 charges, including robbery with an offensive weapon and aggravated break and enter. Police allege the five men were responsible for a crime spree, which included a series of violent robberies. In one case, police will allege a crow bar was used to threaten and mug a 79-year-old priest who was out for a walk in Charlestown, in Newcastle, before dawn on January 17. In another incident a shop attendant was stabbed during a service station robbery on Swan Street, Morpeth. Police claim he entered the business at about 5.10am on January 20 and took cash from the register. A 47-year-old attendant who confronted him was allegedly punched in the face and stabbed in the abdomen. Charges also relate to a robbery at a Bennetts Green service station, a mugging at New Lambton and offences relating to car theft. He is also alleged to have stolen a car on January 17, robbed a post office and other offences. Police formed Strike Force Conge in January to investigative the alleged crime spree, which allegedly took place over three days that month. The strike force consisted of detectives from State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad, with assistance from Newcastle City, Lake Macquarie and Port Stephens-Hunter officers. READ MORE: Reid faces charges of take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, four counts of robbery armed with an offensive weapon, two counts of be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, two counts of break and enter dwelling-house with intent (steal), two counts aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - armed, aggravated break and enter with intent - armed, aggravated robbery with wounding/grievous bodily harm, and break and enter house steal value (less than $60,000). The Acting Registrar denied Reid bail on the basis that he would pose an unacceptable risk of failing to appear at future court proceedings, commit a serious offence or endanger the safety of others if released. He will next face court on February 7, at Newcastle Local Court.

