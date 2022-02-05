news, latest-news,

Police have laid dozens of charges on five men after a spate of armed robberies in the state's Hunter region. The Leader reported on Friday that police swooped on three men earlier that morning, conducting raids at properties in Maryland, Horseshoe Bend, Metford, Tenambit and Tamworth. On Saturday, police announced they had arrested another two men on charges relating to a string of 14 alleged criminal incidents. The alleged crime spree included a series of violent robberies including the use of a crow bar to threaten and mug a 79-year-old priest who was out for a walk in Charlestown before dawn on January 17, the robbery of a Bennetts Green service station, a mugging at New Lambton and a hold-up at a Morpeth convenience store where a shopkeeper was stabbed in the abdomen in the early hours of January 20. READ MORE: A total of 14 incidents are being investigated by the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad under Strike Force Conge, with assistance from Newcastle City, Lake Macquarie and Port Stephens-Hunter officers. Police initially arrested three men - an 18-year-old from Maitland, a 19-year-old arrested at Maryland and a 20-year-old taken into custody at Tamworth. The 20-year-old was charged with take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, four counts of robbery armed with offensive weapon, two counts of be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, two counts of break and enter dwelling-house with intent (steal), two counts aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - armed, aggravated break and enter with intent - armed, aggravated robbery with wounding/grievous bodily harm, and break and enter house steal value (less than $60,000). He was refused bail and appeared at Tamworth Local Court yesterday. The 19-year-old man was charged with two counts of robbery armed with offensive weapon, three counts of be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner and receive property-theft-serious indictable offence. He appeared at Newcastle Local Court on Friday, where he was formally refused bail to reappear at the same court on Monday. The 18-year-old Horseshoe Bend man was charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon cause wounding/grievous bodily harm and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner. Just after 10am, two further men - also aged 19 and 20 - were arrested at Newcastle Police Station. The younger man was charged with 16 offences, while the older man was charged with 19 offences. The charges for both men include aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - armed, and robbery with offensive weapon. Those two men and the 18-year-old are due to appear at Newcastle Local Court on Saturday. Detective Inspector Adam Bird said on Friday police were not looking for any other suspects in relation to the robberies. However Strike Force Conge investigations are ongoing. "We will allege that this same group of males were involved in a number of related offences, including aggravated break, enter and steal offences and stolen vehicles," he said. "We believe everyone involved is in custody."

