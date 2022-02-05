news, latest-news, Scott Morrison, barnaby joyce, Brittany Higgins, text message, liar, hypocrite, psycho

The Morrison government has become embroiled in yet another sensational leaked text message drama, this time involving a highly critical message from the now Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce about Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Just days after controversy about an alleged exchange between senior Liberals, in which Mr Morrison was called a "horrible person" and a "complete psycho", a message sent on to former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins has surfaced showing then backbencher Mr Joyce describing Mr Morrison as "a hypocrite and a liar". In a press conference on Saturday morning, Mr Joyce said he offered to resign over the text, but the Prime Minister rejected this offer. A screenshot of the message has been seen by The Canberra Times. The message was sent onto Ms Higgins on March 22 last year, about a month after her sexual assault allegations were made public. Mr Joyce has unreservedly apologised to Mr Morrison for the message which reads: "Tell BH [Brittany Higgins] I and Scott, he is Scott to me until I have to recognise his office, don't get along". "He is a hypocrite and a liar from my observations and that is over a long time. I have never trusted him and I dislike how he earnestly rearranges the truth to a lie." It is understood Ms Higgins released the screenshot after she heard the Deputy Prime Minister call on Wednesday for the unnamed minister in this week's leaked text scandal involving former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to out themselves. Mr Joyce has released the following statement: "In the last 24 hours I have become aware that a screenshot of a text message has been circulating among third parties that contains comments I made in March 2021 when I was a backbencher," the Nationals leader wrote. "While the text message was supposed to be private, what I said in that message was wrong; and I have unreservedly apologised to the Prime Minister for my comments. "It is common knowledge that in the past the Prime Minister and I had not always seen eye to eye. But I have worked extremely closely with the Prime Minister over the last seven months since I returned to the role of Deputy Prime Minister; and the Prime Minister is a person of high integrity and honesty in what is possibly the most difficult job in the nation." The Prime Minister says he has accepted the apology and also released a statement. "Barnaby approached me this week to inform me of these text messages. He sincerely apologised and I immediately accepted his apology in good faith," Mr Morrison wrote. "I understand Barnaby was in a different headspace last year, both professionally and personally, and so I know he genuinely no longer feels this way. "Relationships change over time. Politicians are human beings too. We all have our frailties and none of us are perfect. "Since [his] coming to the role of DPM, it is fair to say that we both positively surprised each other. We were never close before this and never pretended to be. But in these roles we have really found our rhythm, as we have concluded AUKUS, settled our climate change policy and continued to fight the pandemic."

