Police believe they have foiled a group of bandits accused of being responsible for more than a dozen recent armed hold-ups, including several in the Hunter. The State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad swooped on three men on Friday morning, conducting raids at properties in Maryland, Horseshoe Bend, Metford, Tenambit and Tamworth. Detectives have been investigating a string of violent robberies that have taken place in recent weeks, including the use of a crow bar to threaten and mug a 79-year-old priest who was out for a walk in Charlestown before dawn on January 17 and a hold-up at a Morpeth convenience store where a shopkeeper was stabbed in the abdomen in the early hours of January 20. Three men - an 18-year-old from Maitland, a 19-year-old arrested at Maryland and a 21-year-old taken into custody at Tamworth - were on Friday afternoon expected to be charged in connection to 14 robberies being investigated by Strike Force Conge. Read also: Detective Inspector Adam Bird said police were not looking for any other suspects in relation to the robberies. "We will allege that this same group of males were involved in a number of related offences, including aggravated break, enter and steal offences and stolen vehicles," he said. "We believe everyone involved is in custody." About half an hour after allegedly robbing the priest on January 17, the three men allegedly held-up a service station at Bennetts Green, threatening an attendant with a crow bar before stealing cash and cigarettes. A day later, they allegedly robbed a 42-year-old cleaner at knife-point after confronting him outside the Blackbutt Hotel.

