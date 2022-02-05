news, latest-news,

The new mayor and deputy mayor have revealed their ambitious agendas for the shortest-ever term of Tamworth Regional Council. Deputy mayor Mark Rodda's runs two pages, features 30 separate items and finishes with "inter alia", Latin for "among other things". He encouraged constituents to get in touch so he could had even more work to his plate. Cr Rodda candidly estimated he had between "slim and Buckley's" chance of implementing the entire list, but argues it's good to have big ideas. READ MORE: "I like to think I'm an ideas person," he said. "Sometimes with some projects, if they potentially get to be shovel-ready, grant money can come along and next thing they're done." Item one is to strengthen the council's existing buy local program, by implementing a higher per cent weighting for local businesses in the Tamworth local government area. For example, local contractors could clean public toilets, supply tyres, fuels, lubricants or hardware, he said. Others include cleaning up burnt-out homes in Coledale, a referendum on a popularly-elected mayor, and a register of meetings between councillors and developers. The list isn't ordered in terms of priority. By contrast mayor Russell Webb has just two main items on his personal list of priorities, so few he doesn't need to write them down. Priority one is water security. "Secondly, and I've said this through the campaign, and I'll say it again, is to build community confidence through some better community engagement," he said. "We'll be doing that through the establishment ... of some community advisory groups into the future." That would require the consent of councillors, but he's confident of getting it, he said. One improvement both agree on, is a major upgrade to the region's roads, both sealed and unsealed. Cr Rodda wants the council to consider buying more graders, so it can put on a third road crew. Cr Webb agrees that the region's roads need a look, though he's not sure where the money will come from. "We need to have a look at what we've got to do to try and overcome some of the shortcomings in the community's mind, and the reality," he said. "In reality, there are some shortcomings in terms of road maintenance and so forth. "Revisit the approach to how we can get the best outcome in terms of servicing our rural roads." Both councillors conceded they would need the support of others to get any idea past the planning stage. Cr Rodda has shown his list to other councillors and said most of the ideas had found at least some support. The next local government election will be held in 2024.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.messenger/6c6ad212-e91c-4ebf-86b2-a4f2ec4c039e.jpg/r0_30_4990_2849_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg