When Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce said last week that "water is wealth and a dam is a bank" I had to roll my eyes. Banks only work because money keeps going into them. Where is the water for the Dungowan Dam going to come from if we keep on experiencing prolonged and extreme droughts due to Climate Change? The last dry spell proved that even much larger dams, like Chaffey, can run dry. Aren't we better off conserving and investing our water in more viable projects? Eliza W, Moore Creek It seems that not a day goes by that we don't have another drama or example of complete incompetence from this train wreck of an LNP government. It seems just about everyone thinks Scott Morrison is a liar, including Gladys our former Premier, an unnamed sitting Federal minister, the President of France, and our own Barnaby. How can we believe any election promises coming out of Morrison's mouth, when his own team think he is a liar. And let's just chuck in Richard Colbeck, our esteemed aged care minister who prefers the cricket to Senate hearings on the disastrous LNP handling of aged care. I wonder what this week will bring? An election hopefully. Nobody in their right mind could vote for this current government, who seem to be doing anything but govern. Denise McHugh, Tamworth If Barnaby can apologise about a SMS, how about he and Mr Morrison release his text report as special envoy for drought that he got paid a motza for. Surely this is more in the public interest that his opinion of the PM. Graeme Harris, Calala In a text message to a rape victim who Scott Morrison was trying to ignore and to make go away, Barnaby Joyce thought he would make himself relevant by calling Scott Morrison a liar. He now says that when wrote this, he did so on the basis of assumptions and commentary. So he admits that he just parrotted the views of others. He claims that his view has now changed thanks to his actual experience of Scott Morrison. At the time, though, he didn't bother to check anything, and he certainly didn't think for himself. So is that how this virtuous man became such a defender of traditional marriage? Does he simply regurgitate what he has been told on this subject, without thinking about what it actually means? And regardless of his own actual experience? Before he blurts out an answer, he should bear in mind that when someone doesn't practice what he preaches and preaches and preaches, that someone too is called a liar. G.T.W. Agnew, Coopers Plains Have your say, send a letter to the editor Dennis Fitzgerald highlights the challenging balancing act required to keep the earth's nature and climate in harmony ("A balancing act" Northern Daily Leader, 2/2/22). Unfortunately, human activities, particularly the extraction of fossil fuels, are pushing the natural boundaries of our planet's systems rapidly toward tipping points. Increasingly, as our climate changes, we are seeing the power and destruction of nature through extreme weather events, sea-level rise, and the escalating extinction of species. The good news is that these things are within human control and science suggests it is not yet too late to change. There is still a window of opportunity, but we must act immediately. We alive today have the responsibility to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and push our leaders to morally responsible climate action for the future of humanity and all life on earth. Amy Hiller, Kew Barnaby Joyce, the Leader of the National Party, continues to demonstrate what a loose cannon he really is. The antithesis of a loyal deputy. Had to be forced to admit, when about to be exposed, that he was the individual who made such offensive remarks about the Prime Minister (Morrison). Joyce may well, single handedly, have destroyed any chance the Liberal-National Coalition had of winning the upcoming Federal election. Perceived division within any political party being political death at the ballot box! In this sense, Barnaby is arguably one of Labor's best assets. The National Party Member for New England has much to answer for. Michael J Gamble, Belmont Vic C'mon, would the real Barnaby Joyce please stand up? Is it the one who has observed Scott Morrison over a long period and that, by this Barnaby's judgement, is a hypocrite and a liar who arranges the truth into a lie, presumably to match Morrison's view of reality. Or is it the one who has had every agreement with the prime minister honoured, and for that matter, every agreement with others of which he knows of as being honoured? If it's the latter, it would suggest he didn't know of the publicly aired agreement he had as Malcolm Turnbull's second in command to be 100 per cent behind his leader. John Mosig, Kew In a 2019 Christmas Eve video from a paddock, Barnaby Joyce said, he was "sick of the government being in my life". Shortly after he said he "couldn't really give a shit" about Melbourne and that he could "almost smell the burning flesh." One week after the 2021 World Endangered Species Day, Joyce protested against the application of environmental law in his region and described the process as "rubbish" ("Don't sign up to bureaucracy and regulation", NDL, 29/5). Now he expects us to believe he goes looking for Booroolong frogs, declared locally extinct and has "seen quite a few ... in quite a few places" but won't reveal where ("Long may the Booroolong frog reign': Barnaby Joyce rejoices as former foe lives on", NDL, 5/2). Taken with the history of his outrageous beliefs and comments, Mr Joyce's refusal to alert the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment of the frog's whereabouts further questions his suitability as a member of the Australian parliament. If he is sick of the government in his life, there is an easy solution. Resign. Ray Peck, Hawthorn, Vic While it is appreciated that the government is injecting "record" money to save the Great Barrier Reef ($1bn over the next 9 years), it does seem strange that they are also providing significant funding to the fossil fuel industry ($27bn in subsidies over the next 3 years). One has to question whether our government is truly genuine in their attempts to save our iconic reef, or whether this is just window dressing to appease voters prior to the coming Federal Election. Ching Ang, Magill The way our Federal government, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the helm, have dealt with climate change has concerned me for years. The Glasgow climate fiasco last year was an embarrassment to a great many Australians. It was, in reality, the cumulative result of year after year climate action inadequacy that has been displayed by our Federal government for so long it has now become expected and recognised as par for the course. Nature, in many of its forms, has also been treated in a deplorable manner by the Federal government-Australia is amongst the leaders in the world in relation to native animal extinctions, spare a thought for the Great Barrier Reef, our koalas, record land clearing that is destroying habitat for many thousands of native animals-one could go on and on. For the many Australians who are concerned about climate change and care about nature I am certain that the Federal election cannot come quickly enough. Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA

