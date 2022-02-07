news, latest-news,

A DRIVER accused of being behind the wheel when a car crash killed his wife and son-in-law more than three years ago, is set to front a two-week trial at the end of the month. Stephen George Russell has denied charges of dangerous driving causing death and grievous bodily harm, as well as acting with intent to pervert the course of justice. Crown prosecutor Matt Coates told the district court during a readiness hearing last week that the trial should be ready to proceed in Tamworth in late February, but flagged he was waiting on a new document. "We've got to know what we're doing," Judge Deborah Payne said. "With respect, the Crown has had weeks, months, years." She listed the matter again next week to confirm the trial was still on track, and told lawyers "all efforts will need to be made". READ ALSO: Crown witnesses are expected to give evidence remotely in the era of COVID-19, though Mr Coates said it may assist the jury to have the crash investigator physically in court to point to diagrams and plans. The court heard a victim in the matter, as well as Russell, live in Tamworth. "It could be a case that some members of the immediate Tamworth community would be aware of this incident, but also the parties," Judge Payne said. Defence barrister Peter Schmidt agreed. Russell is accused of causing a double-fatal crash on the Oxley Highway, near Walcha, in January 2019. Two people tragically died and a backseat passenger was seriously injured. Russell's first trial was dramatically abandoned in December 2020 after the Crown was "blindsided" by new evidence the day before it was due to begin.

