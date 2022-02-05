news, latest-news,

HUNDREDS of students have recommenced study at Tamworth TAFE this week, which is seeing a strong shift in demand towards health courses driven by the pandemic. There are 118 locally-available courses in Tamworth this year, from statements of attainment through to diplomas, with aged care and health among the most popular, a TAFE NSW spokeswoman said. "TAFE NSW also works closely with the community and local industry to monitor demand and publishes new course offerings every month of the year," she said. The most in-demand courses in Tamworth are in aged care, agriculture, manufacturing, retail, and supply chain and logistics, and are a strong reflection of the local economy. The COVID-19 pandemic is driving increased demand for health workers, which is expected to grow by 7.5 per cent by 2024. "We're seeing this demand reflected in the popularity of our health courses, which connect local students with in-demand jobs at Tamworth's hospitals, allied health, and aged care facilities," the spokeswoman said. "In addition, with the NSW Government's $28 million investment in the Tamworth Intermodal Rail Line and freight volume expected to rise from 482 million to 618 million tonnes by 2036, there's going to be a strong demand for jobs in this industry." READ ALSO: But the return to study looks a little different in 2022, with plans in place to minimise the risk of COVID-19 on campus. Tamworth students will need to check in with QR codes, wear a mask and observe social distancing. "TAFE NSW Tamworth is supporting students through a combination of face-to-face, online, and virtual training," the spokeswoman said. "Additionally, we have a dedicated team to provide advice to employees and students regarding COVID-19 testing and isolation requirements." TAFE NSW has secured a supply of Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) and has set up a dedicated COVID-19 Taskforce to provide staff and students with advice about testing and isolation protocols. Test kits have arrived at Tamworth TAFE, and students may be required to undertake RATs before attending work placement, or if they were exposed to COVID-19 on a TAFE NSW campus, and this exposure has been assessed as a moderate or high risk. Test kits will also be supplied for use by employees and students, where there is an industry or employer requirement to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test.

