Beer-lovers rejoice! The expansion of a TAFE course in micro-brewing into cyber-space will make it easier than ever for rural aspiring brewers to get their start in the industry. Starting in early March, the Certificate III in Food Processing (Micro-brewing) course currently offered only in inner-city Sydney will be offered through a virtual classroom, available anywhere in the state. Campbell McIntosh, who plans to build and operate his own brewery and bar on Dowe Street, plans to either attend himself or hire someone who has. "I think it's a fantastic initiative," he said. READ MORE: Mr McIntosh said it was exciting to go back to TAFE as a mature age student. "I think it's exciting to have the opportunity to do continual learning," he said. "It doesn't matter how old you are, or what existing skills you have, always take the opportunity to gain more skills and to improve yourself." Welder's Dog co-owner Phil Stevens said the brewery stood ready to offer TAFE a venue to do the relatively brief in-person intensive training element of the qualification. He said better education standards in the industry could only mean one thing: better beer for drinkers. "It definitely gets people to the required level in a good amount of time to be proficient at making beer on a professional level," he said. "It's a common gripe amongst a lot of people in the industry that there's just not been enough formal education." The course was developed in partnership with the Independent Brewers Association to meet a surge in demand for training, for an industry now worth more than $370 million. The course teaches in-demand foundational skills for food and beverage production, as well as helping participants unlock the secrets of artisan beer-brewing. Some of the best brewers in the country, including Richard Adamson, from Young Henrys Brewing and Dan McCulloch, from Lallemand Brewing, will help teach the course. Potential students should register their interest for the course by February 16. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

