LEARNING how to talk the talk has never been easier with a new intensive course set to get your mouth moving. Tamworth Toastmasters are offering locals a chance to participate in the internationally recognised 'Speechcraft' program, to help improve their communication skills. President of the Tamworth Toastmasters, Lynne Sheather, said the six week course provided a hands-on opportunity to learn the art of speech writing and delivery. "Unfortunately, people do judge you by the way you speak," Ms Sheather said. "It's about building self-confidence and self-growth." Participants will learn strategies to tackle impromptu speaking and how to prepare speeches so you're not lost for words when asked to give a toast, or a presentation, Ms Sheather said. "Sometimes just changing a word here and there can make a really big difference to how powerful a speech is." Speaking well also goes hand-in-hand with developing leadership, an added bonus of the course. "It can give you that confidence boost to be that person that says 'come on we can do this'," Ms Sheather said. Whether it's for personal or professional reasons the course is open to anyone looking to enhance their communication skills. Ms Sheather said the course was also beneficial for people if English is their second language, as they are able to get feedback on their pronunciation in a safe and supportive environment. While speaking may seem like second nature to those with the gift of the gab, for some it can be a task riddled with anxiety and nerves. "It can be quite debilitating if they get nervous," Ms Sheather said. The small group environment is designed to settle these worries. "You're kind of all in this together and the more experienced toastmasters are there to help you." In addition to this, Ms Sheather said it was just a great opportunity to meet like-minded and forward-thinking people. The Speechcraft course starts on March 7. To register your interest contact Tamworth Toastmasters on 0457 594 166.

