THE WHEELS of justice will continue to turn in remote parts of the region with two new magistrates to take the bench in local courts. Magistrate Peter Thompson has been sitting on the Gunnedah and Narrabri circuit - which includes time in Tamworth each month - but has since left the area. Two new magistrates, Justin Peach and Kirralee Perry, have been appointed by the NSW Local Court to cover the circuit, which works on a four week rotation. READ ALSO: Mr Peach will preside at Gunnedah Local Court on week one of each month and at Coonamble and Coonabarabran on week three of each month. Ms Perry will preside at Tamworth Local Court on week two of the month and at Narrabri and Wee Waa on week four. Gunnedah Local Court will reopen on Monday after a Christmas break. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

