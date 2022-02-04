news, latest-news,

The Northern Inland Academy of Sport hockey and golf squads are getting back into the swing of things this weekend. Both will be participating in inter-academy weekends, the Wests Entertainment Group hockey squads down in Newcastle and the Jack Newton Junior golf squad in Tamworth with NIAS hosting the Hunter, Central Coast and North Coast Academies. Over the weekend the athletes will practice, and work on their short and long games under the guidance of guest coaches including Jack Newton Junior Golf and Golf NSW representatives Mark Ingrey, Heath Canning and Luke Woods, and renowned golf instructor Jason Laws. READ ALSO: Across the two days they will also undertake athlete education including sports psychology, media training, personal branding and a practical nutrition session. The boys and girls hockey squads will meanwhile be engaging in skills training and education sessions with the assistance of guest coaches including 2012 Olympian Matthew Butturini. They will also play games against their Hunter, North Coast and Central Coast counterparts. The NIAS FC (football club) squads have already returned to the field with the first training sessions for 2022 for the various squads held across this week. This is the first week for NIAS FC squads returning to training for the 2022 season. Please see details below of squad trainings taking place at Gipps Street Playing Fields:

