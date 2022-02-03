news, latest-news,

A MAN has been flown to hospital in a critical condition after a car and truck crashed on a highway west of Tamworth on Thursday. Four ambulances, firefighters, police and the Westpac rescue helicopter rushed to the scene of a serious crash near Breeza, on the Kamilaroi Highway, just after 1pm. Paramedics found the driver of the car, believed to be a man aged in his 30s, trapped in the wreckage, according to an Ambulance NSW spokesperson. Emergency services worked to free the man before he was treated at the scene by paramedics and the chopper's critical care team. READ ALSO: He suffered serious injuries in the crash and was flown directly to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle in a critical condition, the spokesperson said. The one other patient injured in the collision was taken to to hospital by road ambulance and was understood to be in a stable condition. The Kamilaroi Highway was closed in both directions between Taylors Lane and Gap Road in the hours after the crash and diversions were in place while emergency services worked at the scene. The tragic incident comes after a separate truck and car crash south of Tamworth early on Thursday morning, which left a 34-year-old man fighting for life. He was also airlifted to the Newcastle hospital. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/7787a09c-06dc-42eb-87b0-9f25f394c16c.jpg/r738_328_4147_2254_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg