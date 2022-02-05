news, latest-news,

COVID-19 has delayed the case of a teenager accused of intentionally lighting a blaze which ripped through a state forest outside Tamworth more than two years ago. The 19-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, did not appear in Tamworth Children's Court earlier this week, when his hearing date was scrapped due to restrictions. Legal Aid defence solicitor Wendy McAuliffe told the court the hearing was still needed, but points of contention had been pared down. "The sergeant and I have had some fruitful conversations," she said. "It's a very narrow issue now." Police prosecutor Sergeant John Brissett told the court he agreed and had confirmed that with the officer-in-charge of the case. He said there would be a maximum of four witnesses that would need to be cross-examined. "The difficulty is finding any time in the diary, which is already affected by COVID delays," magistrate Julie Soars said. READ ALSO: The hearing is expected to take up to three hours in closed court and was adjourned to late May. "I want it to proceed on the next occasion," Ms Soars said. The accused previously pleaded not guilty to the charge of intentionally causing fire and being reckless as to its spread. Police allege the teenager deliberately lit a blaze near Hanging Rock in late October 2019, which caused vegetation to be ravaged as the flames tore through the public lands of the Nundle State Forest. The teenager admitted to stealing 200 litres of diesel from a Hanging Rock property about the same time the fire was allegedly started, and will be sentenced for larceny at a later date. The teenager, who is not from the area, was arrested in May last year after police investigating the fire had a breakthrough following a public appeal for information and the release of CCTV images. The teenager's bail was continued.

