NEW England hubs, Tamworth and Armidale, have both landed themselves in the top 20 'most welcoming' towns in Australia according to Booking.com's Traveller Review Awards. Coming in at 18th and 17th respectively, they were the two highest-ranking locations in all of NSW. Area manager for Booking.com, Melissa Ellison, said people had identified a certain charm about cities. "The inclusion of Tamworth and Armidale in the top 20 'most welcoming towns' highlights the warm and friendly spirit of New South Wales' country towns, that are ready to welcome tourists again as restrictions have eased," she said. "To be included in this list showcases the passion and dedication of our partners in these regions to create safe and welcoming travel experiences for everyone." The cities' accommodation was judged based on a combination of factors including cleanliness, location and staff. Their high rankings are based on both quality and quantity, with more people travelling to inland areas in recent years. Ms Ellison said since the beginning of COVID, there had been a huge boost in regional tourism. "There's no doubt that whilst international borders remained shut, Australians had the opportunity to holiday at home and explore what our unique backyard has to offer," she said. "Based on our Booking.com domestic search data throughout the pandemic and to this day, we still see Australians swapping international destinations for traditional local tourist hotspots when it's been safe and possible to travel again. "The extensive number of awards for Australian winners in this year's Booking.com Traveller Review Awards in 2022 demonstrates the resilience and passion of Australia's tourism sector to begin welcoming both domestic and international tourists back again with our unique Aussie hospitality." Local businesses will be hoping the trend continues even when COVID reaches the endemic stage, and international borders are open and predictable again.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/90bffa36-eb90-4d49-b0c7-fae8ab3d46de.jpg/r0_126_3000_1821_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg