ALL horses deserve a life after racing, and a new program is giving standardbreds just that. Six former pacers have taken centre stage at the 2022 Nutrien Classic Campdraft and Sale in Tamworth this week, where they will be sold and rehomed. It's all part of a partnership with the NSW Harness Racing Industry Standardbred Re-Homing Company and Nutrien Equine to give the horses a new lease on life after their careers on the track come to an end. Six months ago the retired harness racing horses were paired with some of the best campdraft trainers in the business, to prepare them for their new lives. One of those is Gunnedah's Michael Wilson, who has been busy getting ex-pacer Monifieth up to scratch. On the track, Monifieth earned well in excess of $600,000, but he still has plenty to give off the track, whether it be through working cattle or in the campdraft arena. "He'll go back to a property and he'll ride around a few cattle and check a few troughs and gear, have two feeds a day and plenty of grass - he'll have a great life," Mr Wilson said. "Just the ability of these horses and how great they are to be around - it's a great concept and I'm proud to be a part of it." READ ALSO: Chairman of HRNSW Re-Homing Company Peter Nugent described the temperament of the horses as "bombproof". "Therefore they're very suitable for a diverse life after racing and we're able to sell them. Some of them go for as low as $600, others up to $5000," he said. The company was formed a year ago after the HRNSW board felt they needed a social conscience with regard horses that have performed on the race track. "HRNSW gave us a grant of nearly $265,000 to begin the process and we've been able to successfully rehome 90 horses in the first year of operation," Mr Nugent said. "They certainly deserve a life after racing." While he said they may not ever win "the absolute gold medal in campdrafting", the horse has brilliant stamina and really loves to learn. "They're as strong as any animal that you'd want around cattle," he said. Mr Wilson agreed, while they're not bred to work cattle, the horses have adapted really well. "Their temperaments are great, they've had a lot of gear thrown around them, they've been around people all their life," he added. Before the horse is rehomed, its new property is inspected to ensure fences, shelters, water troughs and stables are up to scratch. The rehomer is then paid $300 a week for a period of six weeks to take the horse from the racetrack and put a saddle on it. Mr Nugent said he was thrilled to partner with Nutrien Equine, and hopes the program is an annual feature of the Nutrien Classic in Tamworth. The 2022 Nutrien Classic Campdraft and Sale wraps up on February 6 at the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./7b74ad3f-b3ae-4c89-9623-e2c681950b29.jpg/r0_189_5857_3498_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg