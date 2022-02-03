news, latest-news,

A MAN has been left fighting for his life after the car he was driving and a truck crashed south of Tamworth on Thursday morning. The 34-year-old driver of the hatchback car was placed into an induced coma on life support before being urgently airlifted from Tamworth to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for specialist treatment. He was in a critical condition at the time. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the local hospital in the hours after the early-morning crash on Werris Creek Road, near Duri. The man suffered multiple serious injuries when the hatchback and logging truck collided, including to his head and legs. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. A TRUCK and a car crash on the outskirts of Tamworth has left one man in hospital with serious head and leg injuries after he was trapped in the wreck on Thursday morning. Emergency services were called to reports that a logging truck and a hatchback car had collided on Werris Creek Road, between Duri and Currabubula, just after 6am. Ambulance paramedics deployed multiple crews to treat those involved and traffic has been affected as emergency services continue to work at the crash scene, which is about 22km south of Tamworth. READ ALSO: A spokesperson for Ambulance NSW told the Leader the driver of the hatchback car, believed to be a man aged in his 30s, suffered leg and head injuries in the collision. Police confirmed he was left trapped in the wreck of the car for a short time before he was freed by emergency service crews. He was rushed to Tamworth hospital in a serious condition, according to police. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, but was also taken to Tamworth hospital for mandatory testing. Travellers have been urged to exercise caution in the area as delays continue, and avoid the area if possible. Oxley police also attended the crash site and set up a crime scene as they investigate the circumstances leading up to the collision. Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

