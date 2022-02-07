news, latest-news,

There are a lot of things to love about these upcoming shows at the Capitol Theatre in February! Come along and join us in the comfort of the Theatre whilst enjoying the magic of Live Entertainment once again. Let us give you some insight into the fabulous shows about to take the stage. A breathtaking array of variety, fusing Irish Dance, Magic and influential flavours of Fosse, Michael Jackson, with a Broadway style, Celtic Illusion is a show like no other in the world. On Wednesday 16 February at 7.30pm, starring the multi-talented former lead dancer of Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance and Star Illusionist Anthony Street along with Georgia May, a female marvel in both dance and illusion, these impeccable performers lead a cast of champion dancers from across the globe. The array of colourful costumes are a treat to the eye. The dancing is magic. It is precise, energetic and interestingly mixed. An exhilarating production that has broken barriers by fusing two unique art forms is more spectacular than ever before. With new spellbinding illusions, music and choreography, Celtic Illusion Reimagined! is the must-see family event. Set off on a journey of satirical discovery. The Wharf Revue is setting out to sea again on a journey of satirical discovery - but this time under its own steam. All hands-on deck for a daring adventure as they navigate the dire Straits of COVID, sail round the treacherous Horn of Scomo, steer well clear of the empty Cape of Pauline, only to be becalmed in the Nationals Bermuda Jacket Triangle before stumbling across a New World, filled with hope and promise! Or not. Join the regular crew of creatives Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phil Scott - along with their figurehead of talent Mandy Bishop - as they bravely voyage to the bottom of the barrel. Show content: May contain strong language and adult themes Read also: Prepare yourself for an unforgettable evening of glamour, empowerment and fabulousness when Rhonda Burchmore takes the stage at the Capitol Theatre on Saturday 26 February at 8pm. 40 years in the 'biz is no easy feat. But as always, Rhonda Burchmore makes it look like a walk in the park. A staple of the Australian entertainment industry, Rhonda has done everything - TV, film, and most notably stage. After winning Australia's heart on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! Rhonda takes centre stage to share songs, stories and secrets about surviving four decades in one of the world's most formidable industries. Featuring icons of pop music, Rhonda will interpret hits like Katy's Perry Roar, Helen Reddy's I Am Woman, Cher's If I Could Turn Back Time and Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive for a musical extravaganza unlike any other. Rhonda's humour and spirit will shine through as she recounts hilarious anecdotes and belts out show stopping renditions. Join us for this one fabulous night of entertainment from the Glamazonia herself! Be sure to secure your tickets soon as this show is selling fast. On Friday 18 February at 7.30pm in the Capitol Theatre Jeff Carter together with Brooke McMullen bring together a captivating and unforgettable musical concert Leaving Jackson. Take a step back in time to when country music told a true story of life, love and heartache. From the famous Walk The Line and Folsom Prison Blues to the iconic Ring of Fire. All the songs you love in a full visual Theatre concert for Johnny Cash fans and lovers of country music. Johnny Cash and June Carter enthralled audiences for over 40 years around the world with their songs of life, love and heartache. A love story played out through some of the greatest songs ever written. Be sure to get your tickets soon so you don't miss out! Country Music Festival in APRIL 2022 tickets are on sale now. Check out the fabulous line up of shows at the Capitol Theatre, Tamworth Town Hall and Tamworth Regional Entertainment Conference Centre. For tickets you can book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au in the ticket box at the Capitol Theatre or over the phone 67675200. Don't forget to redeem your Discover voucher with us!

