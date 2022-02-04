Who's doing what and when in our Tamworth community

community,

The February Meeting for Friends of Nioka Inc has been cancelled. For more information please call Helen 0418 435 771. Second-hand Charity Shop Reopens 3rd February @9am Where: Hallsville Uniting Church, 1266 Manilla Road We apologise to our customers and friends for any inconvenience caused by our recent closure due to Covid-19 restrictions. We are ready to reopen on 3 February with new hours - Thursday, Friday, Saturday 9am to 1pm. Face masks, social distancing and sign-in still apply. For more information contact Margaret on 0408 660 025. What: Propagation and Seed Processing Working Bee When: Sunday, February 6 @ 8am Where: TRLA Nursery, 300 Wallamore Road Please wear fully enclosed sturdy shoes and sun safe clothing and bring drinking water, morning tea will be provided. This is a great opportunity to visit the nursery and get to know some of the volunteers working there, while learning propagation and seed processing skills and supporting Landcare. Free Event, Enquiries to Paul Moxon - 0425 337 475. Recommencement of Computer Training Term 1, 2022 When: Monday February 7 @ 10am Where: Club Rooms, 2/6 Denne Street, Tamworth The Seniors Computer club will recommence for Term 1 on 07 Feb 22. The Club provides one-on-one computer training for Windows, Apple, and Android operating systems and applications. We also offer online training for seniors. All students must have had their Vaccinations. The Club has a COVID-19 plan in place. Term Fees apply. Enquiries from new or current students can be made to Trish on 0447 670 234, or to the Club rooms on 6762 4352. Services Australia's Mobile Service Centre Blue Gum is continuing travel through Northern NSW to offer locals easy access to Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support services. Staff on board this trip can help with: Information about Department of Veterans' Affairs programs and support services will also be available. Local group builds confidence in communicating What: Monday Night Ladies Social Comp When: February 7 @6pm Where: John Parsons Tennis Centre, Gidley St West Tamworth Are you looking to get back into tennis? We have vacancies for Semester 1 beginning early February. It doesn't matter if you haven't played for years, or whether this is your first social comp, we can pop you into a team, all you need is your enthusiasm and a racquet. Cost: $10 - Contact Annette 0429 622 910. February dinner meeting When: Tuesday, February 8 Where: Connor's by Corey Function Room Burgmanns Lane Tamworth Tamworth Evening VIEW Club's AGM will be held Tuesday 8th February 6.30pm at Connors Function Room. Members are reminded that annual subs are due in February. Theme is 'Valentines Day' so dress with a splash of red. Masks are mandatory and check-in using QR Code at Connors. Get ready to light up the court with NEON NETFIT Coming to Tamworth on February 8, we're teaming up with Giants Netball and Origin Energy to give you a high energy glow in the dark netball workout for attendees 12+. Book your session now with the link below and bring the energy and spark back to your netball court in 2022! https://netfitnetball.com/event/neon-netfit-tamworth/ Monthly Luncheon When: Friday, February 11 @12:30pm Venue: Club Premises,140 Marius St. Tamworth Members and guests are invited to the February Luncheon. Our guest speaker will be Emily Honess from the Tamworth branch of The Red Cross. Come along and share a meal with good friends. Please book by 9th February 2022 Cost $25.00 Phone 67664203 What: Tai Chi demonstration When: February 12 @10am Where: Bicentennial Park, Tamworth Demonstration and discussion on the skills of Tai Chi, how it can relax and provide energy for people of all ages. Experienced teacher, Brian Gregson, will be pleased to share his knowledge and skills for people attending. No cost What: Tom Patterson - Author Talk When: Saturday February 12 @2pm Where: Tamworth City Library Meet author Tom Patterson at Tamworth Library as he talks about his book 'Missing'. This is a beautifully written true story of a young man caught in a world he cannot control and how he finds a way to survive. Bookings via Eventbrite https://bit.ly/3qFZJpz When: Sunday, February 13 Meet at yellow marquee on the Bicentennial Park side of Hopscotch at Tamworth Regional Playground. We walk and talk about life's trials and tribulations taking in the picturesque riverside walk, BYO drinking water, be sunsafe and COVID-Safe. What to expect? A warm friendly welcome and a free t-shirt - chat, laughter, meet people and free sausage sizzle after the walk. Free event, find Walk n Talk for Life Tamworth on Facebook. When: February 20 @8am A variety of stalls including books, jewellery, leather goods, wooden products, candles, craft, cakes, honey, knit wear, baby clothes, dog products and much much more. Come and support the work of our stall holders. Enquiries, phone 0456537389 Beginner golf When: February 28, 2022 @10am Where: Tamworth Golf Course Learn to play golf, with the ladies walking the course with you to teach you the rules and etiquette of golf. Clinics held monthly. Meet on Monday mornings. Contact Lynne Collier 0418654468 for more information. Tamworth Toastmasters are offering the internationally recognised 'Speechcraft' short course for those wishing to improve their skills in effective communication. The course is $125 and commences on Monday 7 March. It runs for six Monday evenings from 7pm to 9.30pm at the Tamworth Services Club, ending on Monday 11 April 2022. Participants also receive six months membership to Tamworth Toastmasters free to provide even more opportunity for participants to practice the skills they learn. To register your interest or for further information on the Speechcraft course contact Annette McCaffery on 0457 594 166. Are You Looking To Do A Little Volunteer Work This Year? Recently Retired And Looking For A New Opportunity? Or New To Town And Want To Meet Some Locals and Make New Friends? Tamworth Can Assist raises money to assist cancer patients in Tamworth and District with the additional costs involved with their cancer treatment. All money raised here STAYS HERE. Members do a variety of roles including selling raffle tickets, planning events, baking, morning and afternoon teas, meeting and greeting people at fundraising events, social media work and much more. Cant get to meetings but still want to be involved? That's OK! We can email you our monthly minutes and keep you up to date with any planned events. If you see something you would like to help out with, just let us know. NO PRESSURE! You can do as little or as much as you like. If you have any questions at all, please give our wonderful contact person Robyn Fitzgerald a call on 0409 384 997 Tamworth Can Assist has no affiliation with the Cancer Council. Al-Anon Family Groups meet weekly in Tamworth on Tuesday at 1pm at the Baptist Church cnr Duri & Hillvue Rd Tamworth (also at Tamworth CHC Thursday evenings and Armidale on Monday evenings). Anyone affected by someone else's drinking currently or in the past is welcome. Anonymity is respected. For info re meeting venues contact 1300 252666 /www.al-anon.org.au Members of the Northern N.S.W. Federation of Justices of the Peace will be again in attendance at Ray Walsh House each Monday from 10AM to 1PM for the purposes of witnessing signatures, certifying documents and other JP-related matters. We will continue to provide these services to the public until otherwise instructed by the NSW Government officials. For further information please contact Ron Hartmann on 0407660961. Second Tuesday of the month. Commencing 10am at Tamworth Community Centre, corner of Darling and Peel streets. New Members welcome. For more information, contact Marion Lewis 0414 635 487. Meetings are held at the Tamworth Community Centre on the first Tuesday of each month. New members are very welcome to join this friendly club. For information contact Laurie Muldoon on 0408 481 680. Go to www.northerndailyleader.com.au and follow the links to community to register your event details.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/b6c758b2-79b1-43ff-b662-881ae52d36a0.jpeg/r0_144_3000_1839_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg