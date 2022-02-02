news, latest-news,

This well presented, four-year-old home offers everything you could want plus more. As you walk through the front door you instantly get that warm, homely feeling that makes this house feel like a home. The home features a contemporary open-plan living with the four, good sized bedrooms, including the master suite that has a walk-in wardrobe and en suite. There are two separate living areas, perfect for a growing family, a functional and generous sized kitchen with a dishwasher, gas cooktop and electric oven that is adjacent to the dining room. There is a double lock-up garage. The home also features an ample sized, low maintenance backyard that is fully fenced, perfect for the safety and privacy of children and pets. With panoramic views of mountains and the city of Tamworth, this property really is one of a kind. All you will need to do is move in and unpack, all the hard work has been done for you. Features include: This home is well situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the picturesque, highly sought-after North Ridge Estate. This property is a well-presented family home that will suit your every desire. Enjoy all the benefits of country living such as safety and peacefulness while still only being minutes from all necessary amenities such as shopping centres, The Tamworth Hospital, Tamworth TAFE, schools, parks and the Tamworth CBD. It really is the best of both worlds. This property is a rare find and won't last long in today's market.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HqKfNWeMNcUiyNaZWaJHFZ/a338335d-fe62-441a-8932-5882b6ef089e.jpg/r2_67_715_470_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg