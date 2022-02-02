21 Scarborough Close, North Tamworth is on the market. Price by negotiation.
House of the week | 21 Scarborough Close, North Tamworth
- 4 bedrooms
- 2 bathrooms
- 2-car garage
- AGENCY: L.J Hooker Tamworth
- AGENT: Lachlan Etheridge
- CONTACT: 0422 133263
- PRICE: By negotiation
- INSPECT: By appointment
This well presented, four-year-old home offers everything you could want plus more.
As you walk through the front door you instantly get that warm, homely feeling that makes this house feel like a home.
The home features a contemporary open-plan living with the four, good sized bedrooms, including the master suite that has a walk-in wardrobe and en suite.
There are two separate living areas, perfect for a growing family, a functional and generous sized kitchen with a dishwasher, gas cooktop and electric oven that is adjacent to the dining room.
There is a double lock-up garage. The home also features an ample sized, low maintenance backyard that is fully fenced, perfect for the safety and privacy of children and pets. With panoramic views of mountains and the city of Tamworth, this property really is one of a kind. All you will need to do is move in and unpack, all the hard work has been done for you.
Features include:
- Modern, carefree living;
- Near new home;
- Breathtaking views;
- Generous sized backyard;
- Security system;
- Bathroom with bath and separate toilet;
- Evaporative air conditioning and electric heating;
- Nestled away in a quiet and safe cul-de-sac;
- En suite and walk in wardrobe in the master bedroom;
- Great location, only minutes to the Tamworth CBD;
- Outdoor undercover entertaining area;
- Children and pet friendly;
- Land size 636 sq m (approximately);
- Rates 2400 per annum (approximately).
This home is well situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the picturesque, highly sought-after North Ridge Estate.
This property is a well-presented family home that will suit your every desire.
Enjoy all the benefits of country living such as safety and peacefulness while still only being minutes from all necessary amenities such as shopping centres, The Tamworth Hospital, Tamworth TAFE, schools, parks and the Tamworth CBD.
It really is the best of both worlds. This property is a rare find and won't last long in today's market.