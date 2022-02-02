news, latest-news,

A DRIVER has been killed after the car he was behind the wheel of left the road and collided with a tree at an intersection just outside the township of Narrabri. Emergency services remain at the scene of the fatal crash after they were called about 11am on Wednesday. The driver, believed to be a man but yet to be formally identified, was the sole occupant of the car and tragically died at the scene, which occurred where Old Gunnedah Road and Kaputar Road meet. READ ALSO: Oxley Police District officers rushed to the crash site and have since set up a crime scene. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area about the time of the crash has been urged to come forward and contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1300 888 000. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/3d906e5c-89ac-4ca6-9b4d-c7b5315178c5.jpg/r0_511_5713_3739_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg